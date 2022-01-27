This Is The Best Family-Friendly Restaurant In Virginia
By Jason Hall
January 27, 2022
An eatery with multiple locations in Virginia is being credited as the best family-friendly restaurant in state.
Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best independent family-friendly restaurants, which included Macado's as the top choice for Virginia.
"This statewide favourite is known by fans as “the Do’s”. And it has many fans, particularly little ones," Love Food wrote. "It has a menu of home-style staples like loaded potato skins, burgers, sticky wings and overstuffed sandwiches and families love the fact it’s great value for money, too. The first Macado’s opened in 1978 in Roanoke and there are now around a dozen across the state, each decorated in a similarly nostalgic fashion (pictured is the Lexington restaurant)."
Here is Love Food's full list of the best regional fast food chains in every state:
- Alabama- The Gulf (Orange Beach)
- Alaska- Seven Glaciers (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Cocina Madrigal (Phoenix)
- Arkansas- The Purple Cow Restaurant (Little Rock)
- California- Rosine's Restaurant (Monterey)
- Colorado- Beano's Cabin (Avon)
- Connecticut- Louis' Lunch (New Haven)
- Delaware- Lucky's Coffee Shop (Wilmington)
- Florida- Columbia (Tampa)
- Georgia- The Pirates' House (Savannah)
- Hawaii- The Seaside Restaurant and Aqua Farm (Hilo)
- Idaho- Egg Mann and Earl (Boise)
- Illinois- Crosby's Kitchen (Chicago)
- Indiana- Oasis Diner (Plainfield)
- Iowa- Smash Park (Des Moines)
- Kansas- Taco Republic (Kansas City)
- Kentucky- The Eagle (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Brennan's (New Orleans)
- Maine- Salvage BBQ (Portland)
- Maryland- Bayside Skillet (Ocean City)
- Massachusetts- The Friendly Toast (Boston)
- Michigan- Brome Modern Eatery (Dearborn)
- Minnesota- Holy Land (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Sal & Mookie's (Biloxi)
- Missouri- Lambert's Cafe (Ozark)
- Montana- Montana Ale Works (Bozeman)
- Nebraska- Edge of the Universe (Omaha)
- Nevada- Mr. Mama's (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Lexie's Joint (Portsmouth)
- New Jersey- Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament (Lyndhurst)
- New Mexico- Frontier Restaurant (Albuquerque)
- New York- Tony's Di Napoli (New York City)
- North Carolina- Corbett's Burgers and Sodas (Cary)
- North Dakota- Fireflour Pizza (Bismarck)
- Ohio- Buckeye Express Diner (Bellville)
- Oklahoma- Sherri's Diner (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Georgie's Beachside Grill (Newport)
- Pennsylvania- Good 'N Plenty (Smoketown)
- Rhode Island- Angelo's Restaurant (Providence)
- South Carolina- Ruth's (Various locations)
- South Dakota- The Millstone Family Restaurant (Rapid City and Spearfish)
- Tennessee- The Loveless Cafe (Nashville)
- Texas- The Big Texan (Amarillo)
- Utah- Prairie Schooner (Ogden)
- Vermont- The Mill at Simon Pearce (Quechee)
- Virginia- Macado's (Various locations)
- Washington- La Tarasca (Centralia)
- West Virginia- The Poky Dot (Fairmont)
- Wisconsin- Dotty's Dumpling Dowry (Madison)
- Wyoming- Café Genevieve (Jackson Hole)