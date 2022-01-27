This Is The Best Family-Friendly Restaurant In Virginia

An eatery with multiple locations in Virginia is being credited as the best family-friendly restaurant in state.

Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best independent family-friendly restaurants, which included Macado's as the top choice for Virginia.

"This statewide favourite is known by fans as “the Do’s”. And it has many fans, particularly little ones," Love Food wrote. "It has a menu of home-style staples like loaded potato skins, burgers, sticky wings and overstuffed sandwiches and families love the fact it’s great value for money, too. The first Macado’s opened in 1978 in Roanoke and there are now around a dozen across the state, each decorated in a similarly nostalgic fashion (pictured is the Lexington restaurant)."

