This Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Oregon
By Zuri Anderson
January 27, 2022
You can find the most delicious food at the most understated and simple restaurants. Most of the time, these spots are historic eateries, diners, or tucked-away neighborhood faves. Sometimes it's less about what's on the outside and inside and more about how welcome and satisfied you feel after a meal.
That's why LoveFOOD found the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every state, including Oregon. According to the website, you should head over to...
Here's what writers had to say about the cute Portland spot:
"Waffle Window quite literally serves customers through a hole in the wall. Its USP is Belgian-style waffles served with a very Portland twist, which means regional ingredients and inventive toppings like huckleberry jam, bacon and brie and lemon panna cotta. Customers love their fluffy waffles and the warm, friendly service."
Taking a closer look at their menu, there are many delectable dishes for you to choose from -- both savory and sweet. Here is a handful of the menu items available: the spicy bacon cheddar jalapeno waffle, peanut butter and chocolate waffle, hot fudge sundae waffle, or the Rise and Shine, which comes with a sausage link, fried egg, Tillamook cheese, and your choice between gravy or syrup over a waffle.
Waffle Window is located at 3610 SE Hawthorne Blvd in Portland. They're available for takeout, delivery, and catering.
