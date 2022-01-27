This Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Oregon

You can find the most delicious food at the most understated and simple restaurants. Most of the time, these spots are historic eateries, diners, or tucked-away neighborhood faves. Sometimes it's less about what's on the outside and inside and more about how welcome and satisfied you feel after a meal.

That's why LoveFOOD found the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every state, including Oregon. According to the website, you should head over to...

Waffle Window!

Here's what writers had to say about the cute Portland spot:

"Waffle Window quite literally serves customers through a hole in the wall. Its USP is Belgian-style waffles served with a very Portland twist, which means regional ingredients and inventive toppings like huckleberry jam, bacon and brie and lemon panna cotta. Customers love their fluffy waffles and the warm, friendly service."