This Is The Best Steakhouse In Connecticut

A Mystic restaurant is being credited as the best steakhouse in Connecticut.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best steakhouses in every state, which included The Captain Daniel Packer Inne as the top choice for the Connecticut.

"The pub downstairs hosts live music every night, but the real romantic atmosphere is located in the dining room upstairs," Eat This, Not That's Jessica Farthing wrote. "Try the peppercorn-crusted filet with whisky sauce, or cover it with creamy gorgonzola sauce."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best steakhouses in every state: