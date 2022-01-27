This Is The Best Steakhouse In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited as the best steakhouse in Massachusetts.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best food trucks in every state, which included Abe & Louie's as the top choice for the Bay State.

"The steaks at this Back Bay restaurant are aged six weeks on the bone, resulting in a tender, juicy selection of meats on the menu," Eat This, Not That's Jessica Farthing wrote. "Reservations are recommended, as the dining can get busy. If you aren't in the mood for a steak at dinner, try the aged prime sirloin steak with three eggs on the delicious brunch menu."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best steakhouses in every state: