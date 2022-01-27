This Is Utah's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant

The simplest restaurants are sometimes the ones that are most memorable with the best food, the most amazing atmospheres, and the friendliest faces.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best hole-in-the-wall restaurants. The website states, "From historic spots that started out as literal holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer a warm welcome and wonderful plate of food, we’ve rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the US."

According to LoveFOOD, Utah's best hole-in-the-wall restaurant is Five Brothers Sushi in Provo. So what makes this eatery so special? LoveFOOD explains:

"The food at Five Sushi Brothers, a small spot with just a few tables, is so good that the restaurant has won a legion of loyal fans and is especially popular as a place to satisfy late-night cravings. People particularly rave about the gyoza dumplings and the cute atmosphere. There’s also a location inside the Walmart in Orem."

