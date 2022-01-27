This Louisiana Restaurant Has The Best Sushi In The State

Sushi is a great option if you're looking for a meal that is both delicious and healthy (well, fairly healthy). However, finding the best sushi around can be a bit of a process, especially if you live in a coastal state like Louisiana with a countless number of seafood spots.

Through ratings, reviews and interviews with locals, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best sushi restaurants in each state, and one in Charleston managed to get the top spot in Louisiana.

"What makes a great sushi spot often varies by location — and access to fresh fish. So we decided to help you locate the best places to enjoy some sushi."

So which restaurant has the best sushi in all of Louisiana?

Kanno in Metairie

Kanno is self-described as "one of Metairie's best-kept secrets" that serves high quality food with top tier service that keeps customers coming back to sample their extensive menu.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about Louisiana's best sushi restaurant:

"This fun little sushi spot bills itself as 'California style' and will swap the traditional roll wrappings fro brown rice and soy paper on all of the rolls. The unique specialty rolls include the Deluxe BBQ Eel and the Elvis roll."

Kanno is located at 3517 20th Street in Metairie.

