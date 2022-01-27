Top Coaching Candidate Won't Be Leaving His Current Team

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has reportedly informed several NFL teams that he will not continue to pursue head coaching vacancies this offseason.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports Quinn, who had previously worked as a head coach for the Atlanta Falcons from 2015 to 2020, notified interested teams with head coaching vacancies that he plans on staying with the Cowboys.

The coordinator was reportedly a top candidate for six NFL teams before making his decision on Thursday (January 27).

"Six teams requested head-coaching interviews with Quinn, who decided he wanted to return to Dallas and try to win a Super Bowl. He should be a hot name again next year," Pelissero tweeted.