Top Coaching Candidate Won't Be Leaving His Current Team
By Jason Hall
January 27, 2022
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has reportedly informed several NFL teams that he will not continue to pursue head coaching vacancies this offseason.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports Quinn, who had previously worked as a head coach for the Atlanta Falcons from 2015 to 2020, notified interested teams with head coaching vacancies that he plans on staying with the Cowboys.
The coordinator was reportedly a top candidate for six NFL teams before making his decision on Thursday (January 27).
"Six teams requested head-coaching interviews with Quinn, who decided he wanted to return to Dallas and try to win a Super Bowl. He should be a hot name again next year," Pelissero tweeted.
NFL.com's Nick Shook reports the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings were all considering Quinn as a top candidate, as were the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos, who had hired Matt Eberflus and Natahniel Hackett, respectively, on Thursday.
The Cowboys saw a drastic defensive improvement during Quinn's first seasons as coordinator in 2021, ranking second among NFL teams in interception rate and seventh in scoring defense.
Dallas finished the 2021 season with a 12-5 record, ranking first in the NFC East Division standings and third in the conference before being eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers during a 23-17 loss in the NFC Wild Card Round.