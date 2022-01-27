Broncos Hiring Top Coordinator As New Head Coach

The Denver Broncos are reportedly finalizing a deal with Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to become the team's 18th head coach in franchise history.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports "contract talks heated up" between the two sides Wednesday (January 26) night and Hackett was scheduled for a second interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday (January 27), but instead accepted the position with Denver.

Pelissero reports Hackett initially spoke with the Broncos on January 15 in Green Bay and participated in a second interview on Monday (January 24) at the team's headquarters, which lasted "roughly eight hours."

The Broncos reportedly underwent "a cross-country search" that involved interviewing 10 candidates before the former Packers offensive coordinator "emerged as the clear favorite," according to Pelissero.