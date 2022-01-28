75 Million Under Winter Storm Watches Ahead Of Nor'Easter Bomb Cyclone

Several states are under winter storm watches as a "bomb cyclone" is expected to hit the East Coast over the weekend.

CNN reports the nor'easter storm could effect as many as 75 million people from the Carolinas to New England with heavy snow and winds at hurricane intensity expected, bringing the possibility of power outages, flooding and severe travel issues.

The storm is expected to hit the coast of the Carolinas Friday (January 28) and migrate up to the Northeast overnight into Saturday (January 29).

Blizzard warnings are currently in effect for 4 million individuals in coastal areas in New England, as well as from New Jersey to Maryland, CNN reports.

Whiteout conditions are also expected to cause traffic issues, according to the National Weather Service.

High winds leading to blowing snow is expected in Portland, Maine; Boston, Massachusetts; Atlantic City New, Jersey; and Ocean City, Maryland over the weekend.

"The heaviest snowfall is likely to fall across a swath extending from the Eastern Shore of Maryland up through most of Maine where 6-12 inches are likely. Parts of coastal New England, where blizzard conditions are forecast, may see between 1-2 feet of snow with locally higher amounts possible, specifically over coastal Massachusetts," the Weather Prediction Center said early Friday via CNN.

"Powerful winter storm to produce significant impacts across parts of New England and coastal Mid-Atlantic/Northeast on Saturday," the Weather Prediction Center added.

A snow storm is considered a blizzard when winds exceed 35 MPH for more than three hours, leading to visibility of less than a quarter mile.

The weekend forecast includes the following:

Between 18 to 24 inches of snow and 70 MPH wind gusts in Eastern Massachusetts, including Boston and similar patterns in Rhode Island

Between 8 to 12 inches and 45 MPH wind gusts in New York City, while other parts of the state and Connecticut could get up to 55 MPH winds.

Between 4 to 11 inches of snow in Philadelphia area and eastern Pennsylvania, as well as Dover, Delaware.

Between 1 and 3 inches of snow in Washington, D.C.

Between 1 to 3 inches of snow in Richmond, Virginia.

Between 1 to 2 inches of snow in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Additionally, winter weather alerts have been issued as far south as Kentucky, while more than 1,200 flights nationwide have already been canceled for Saturday in anticipation of the storms, according to FlightAware.