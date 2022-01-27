Bomb Cyclone Could Bring Nor'Easter Storm To Several Northeast Cities

An intensifying storm known as a bomb cyclone could hit the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic this weekend, bringing the possibility of snow, ice, strong winds and flooding to both regions as part of nor'easter storms.

"Confidence is increasing that a significant winter storm will create considerable impacts Friday through the weekend from the Mid-Atlantic through the Northeast," the Weather Prediction Center said Tuesday morning via CNN.

The storm is expected to make its way up the East Coast Friday (January 28) and continue into Saturday (January 29), with varying results of wintry mixes or a foot of snow depending on areas' relation to the coast, CNN reports.

However, models have been split on where the low pressure system tracks and the severity of the potential storms leading into the weekend.

Forecast models could change daily, but the Weather Prediction Center believes, "it is becoming more likely that it will bring significant snow, sleet and freezing rain to the region, including the I-95 metropolitan areas."

The National Weather Service office in Philadelphia acknowledged that current forecasts have been similar to previous 3-5 day forecasts predicting significant storms, which has caused for the weather patterns to be monitored closely.

Snow and ice accumulations are reported to possibly be significant in areas affected by the potential storms.