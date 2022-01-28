Bengals Security Guard Apologizes For Noise Coming From Paul Brown Stadium

The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing for Sunday's AFC Championship game by making some noise inside Paul Brown Stadium.

According to the Bengals Wire, the Bengals have been practicing in the freezing cold Ohio temperatures to prepare.

On top of practicing in the cold, they also have simulated crowd noise playing throughout PBS.

The game will be held at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Arrowhead Stadium, which has a capacity of 76,416, holds the record for the loudest NFL stadium. During a game against the New England Patriots in September of 2014, the crowd's noise reached 142 decibels, SI.com reported.

In a tweet made by ESPN's Michele Steele, she posted a video outside of Paul Brown Stadium showcasing how loud the simulated crowd noise is. She also stated that a security guard had apologized for the loud noise.

"Security guard at Paul Brown stadium apologized for it being so loud, "They're practicing." Bengals are trying to simulate Arrowhead crowd noise at practice- here's what it sounds like *outside* the stadium."