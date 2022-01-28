Billie Eilish Adds Date To North American Tour: Is It In Your City?

By Katrina Nattress

January 28, 2022

ACL Music Festival 2021 - Weekend 1
Photo: Getty Images North America

A week before kicking off her Happier Than Ever tour, Billie Eilish surprised fans in Long Island, New York by announcing a new date at the Brand New UBS Arena at Belmont Park. And if that's not exciting enough on it's own, the show's happening in just a couple weeks on February 15!

Fans can access pre-sale tickets here, which will be available on February 1 at 10am EST before going on sale to the general public on February 2.

See her announcement and a full list of North American tour dates below.

Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever North American tour dates

02/03  - Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA

02/05 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

02/06 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

02/08 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

02/09 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

02/10 – Bryce Jordan Center – University Park, PA

02/12 – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY

02/13 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

02/15 - Brand New UBS Arena at Belmont Park - Long Island, NY

02/18 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

02/19 - Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

02/20 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

02/22 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

03/08 – Legacy Arena – Birmingham, AL

03/09 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

03/11 – Yum! Center – Louisville, KY

03/12 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

03/14 – United Center – Chicago, IL

03/15 – Xcel Center – St. Paul, MN

03/16 – CHI Health Center – Omaha, NE

03/19 – Ball Arena (formerly Pepsi Center) – Denver, CO

03/21 – Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City, UT

03/24 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

03/25 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

03/26 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

03/29 – Chase Center – San Francisco – CA

03/30 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

04/01 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

04/02 – Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ

04/04 – Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ

04/06 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/08 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/09 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/16 – Coachella Festival – Indio, CA

04/23 – Coachella Festival – Indio, CA

Billie Eilish
