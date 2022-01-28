Billie Eilish Adds Date To North American Tour: Is It In Your City?
By Katrina Nattress
January 28, 2022
A week before kicking off her Happier Than Ever tour, Billie Eilish surprised fans in Long Island, New York by announcing a new date at the Brand New UBS Arena at Belmont Park. And if that's not exciting enough on it's own, the show's happening in just a couple weeks on February 15!
Fans can access pre-sale tickets here, which will be available on February 1 at 10am EST before going on sale to the general public on February 2.
See her announcement and a full list of North American tour dates below.
Additionally, Billie has added a new show on Feb 15th at UBS Arena. Register for Verified Fan to get early access to tickets on Tuesday, Feb 1st at 10am ET. Tickets go on sale to the public on Wednesday, Feb 2nd at 10am ET. https://t.co/6ozTjNIcxe— billie eilish (@billieeilish) January 28, 2022
Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever North American tour dates
02/03 - Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA
02/05 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA
02/06 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC
02/08 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA
02/09 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC
02/10 – Bryce Jordan Center – University Park, PA
02/12 – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY
02/13 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA
02/15 - Brand New UBS Arena at Belmont Park - Long Island, NY
02/18 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY
02/19 - Madison Square Garden – New York, NY
02/20 – TD Garden – Boston, MA
02/22 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ
03/08 – Legacy Arena – Birmingham, AL
03/09 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN
03/11 – Yum! Center – Louisville, KY
03/12 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI
03/14 – United Center – Chicago, IL
03/15 – Xcel Center – St. Paul, MN
03/16 – CHI Health Center – Omaha, NE
03/19 – Ball Arena (formerly Pepsi Center) – Denver, CO
03/21 – Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City, UT
03/24 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC
03/25 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA
03/26 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA
03/29 – Chase Center – San Francisco – CA
03/30 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA
04/01 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV
04/02 – Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ
04/04 – Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ
04/06 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA
04/08 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA
04/09 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA
04/16 – Coachella Festival – Indio, CA
04/23 – Coachella Festival – Indio, CA