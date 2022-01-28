Billie Eilish Adds Date To North American Tour: Is It In Your City?

A week before kicking off her Happier Than Ever tour, Billie Eilish surprised fans in Long Island, New York by announcing a new date at the Brand New UBS Arena at Belmont Park. And if that's not exciting enough on it's own, the show's happening in just a couple weeks on February 15!

Fans can access pre-sale tickets here, which will be available on February 1 at 10am EST before going on sale to the general public on February 2.

See her announcement and a full list of North American tour dates below.