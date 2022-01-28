Cast Of Netflix's 'Cheer' Set To Perform In Indianapolis

The cast of Netflix's hit show Cheer will be making a stop in Indianapolis on their CHEER LIVE 2022 tour, reported 13 WTHR News.

The tour will make a stop at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Wednesday, June 29th. The will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The tour features the coach of the 14-time National Champion, Monica Aldama, along with cheerleaders Gabi Butler, James Thomas, Morgan Simianer, Maddy Brum, Angel Rice, Dee Joseph, Jeron Hazelwood, Gillian Rupert, Cassadee Dunlap, and more.

The show will include routines by Navarro Cheer along with Trinity Valley Community College. There will also be special, never-before-seen stunts and stage performances that will leave you in awe.

Presenting sponsor Rebel Athletic is offering presale access for tickets beginning on Tuesday, February 1st at 10 a.m. ET. That will last until Thursday, February 3rd. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, February 4th at 10 a.m. ET. Click here to purchase tickets.

Cheer season two is now streaming on Netflix.