Cast Of Netflix's 'Cheer' Set To Perform In Las Vegas

The cast of Netflix's hit show Cheer will be making a stop in Las Vegas on their CHEER LIVE 2022 tour, reported 13 WTHR News.

The tour will make a stop at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay on Saturday, June 4th. The will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The tour features the coach of the 14-time National Champion, Monica Aldama, along with cheerleaders Gabi Butler, James Thomas, Morgan Simianer, Maddy Brum, Angel Rice, Dee Joseph, Jeron Hazelwood, Gillian Rupert, Cassadee Dunlap, and more.

The show will include routines by Navarro Cheer along with Trinity Valley Community College. There will also be special, never-before-seen stunts and stage performances that will leave you in awe.

Presenting sponsor Rebel Athletic is offering presale access for tickets beginning on Tuesday, February 1st at 10 a.m. ET. That will last until Thursday, February 3rd. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, February 4th at 10 a.m. ET. Click here to purchase tickets.

Cheer star Morgan Simianer said in a press release:

"I'm so excited to cheer again and to have the feeling of performing and going on tour. We are all coming together without the competitions and pressure — It’s going to be so fun! I want all of the cheerleaders to see this and think, that can be me one day."

Cheer season two is now streaming on Netflix.