Drake Wins $200K From The Comfort Of His Home Thanks To Lucky Roulette Bet

Drake doesn't have to leave the confines of his mansion to make six figures. The 6-God recently celebrated a huge win thanks to an online game of Roulette, in which he put down a hefty bet worth over $200,000. In a video clip posted to his Instagram story, the Certified Lover Boy accurately called out which number he thought the ball would land on.

“I guarantee you it’s repeat 8. I feel it. Repeat 8. I know it.”

As the Roulette wheel spun and landed just as he predicted, Drake yelled and jumped out his seat, shouting:

"And there it is! What did I say?! What did I fucking say?! What did I say?!”