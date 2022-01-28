Drake Wins $200K From The Comfort Of His Home Thanks To Lucky Roulette Bet
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 28, 2022
Drake doesn't have to leave the confines of his mansion to make six figures. The 6-God recently celebrated a huge win thanks to an online game of Roulette, in which he put down a hefty bet worth over $200,000. In a video clip posted to his Instagram story, the Certified Lover Boy accurately called out which number he thought the ball would land on.
“I guarantee you it’s repeat 8. I feel it. Repeat 8. I know it.”
As the Roulette wheel spun and landed just as he predicted, Drake yelled and jumped out his seat, shouting:
"And there it is! What did I say?! What did I fucking say?! What did I say?!”
Drake has never been shy about his love for Roulette. Back in 2020, the Toronto rapper purchased a $620,000 timepiece from famed jeweler to the hip hop community, Jacob the Jeweler that came fully a equipped with a functional roulette wheel. The Astronomia Casino Watch features a eclectic four-arm setup that includes a ceramic ball, a double-axis tourbillon, a Roman numeral time display and a 1 carat 288-facet Jacob-cut diamond, which turns on itself in 30 seconds.
Drizzy's relationship with real live casinos has been a tumultuos one. In 2018, he accussed Parq Casino in Vancouver of racially profiling him, by sharing a message with his Instagram followers that Parq is "the worst run business I have ever witnessed. Profiling me and not allowing me to gamble when I had everything they originally asked me for."
Judging by his recent win, it looks as though Drake's casino luck has returned.