Drake Wins $200K From The Comfort Of His Home Thanks To Lucky Roulette Bet

By Kiyonna Anthony

January 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Drake doesn't have to leave the confines of his mansion to make six figures. The 6-God recently celebrated a huge win thanks to an online game of Roulette, in which he put down a hefty bet worth over $200,000. In a video clip posted to his Instagram story, the Certified Lover Boy accurately called out which number he thought the ball would land on.

“I guarantee you it’s repeat 8. I feel it. Repeat 8. I know it.”

As the Roulette wheel spun and landed just as he predicted, Drake yelled and jumped out his seat, shouting:

"And there it is! What did I say?! What did I fucking say?! What did I say?!”

Drake has never been shy about his love for Roulette. Back in 2020, the Toronto rapper purchased a $620,000 timepiece from famed jeweler to the hip hop community, Jacob the Jeweler that came fully a equipped with a functional roulette wheel. The Astronomia Casino Watch  features a eclectic four-arm setup that includes a ceramic ball, a double-axis tourbillon, a Roman numeral time display and a 1 carat 288-facet Jacob-cut diamond, which turns on itself in 30 seconds.

Drizzy's relationship with real live casinos has been a tumultuos one. In 2018, he accussed Parq Casino in Vancouver of racially profiling him, by sharing a message with his Instagram followers that Parq is "the worst run business I have ever witnessed. Profiling me and not allowing me to gamble when I had everything they originally asked me for."

Judging by his recent win, it looks as though Drake's casino luck has returned.

