Drake Flexes His Ripped Physique In Shirtless Vacation Photos
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 5, 2022
Drake is "Way 2 Sexy" and he knows it.
The Certified Lover Boy kicked off the New Year giving fans a glimpse of his shredded body and showing off a ripped abs in a slew of beach vacation photos. In one photo, the Canadian star took a dip in the clear blue Ocean waters of Turks and Caicos, followed by another pic of himself going topless with his OVO crew in tow. Drizzy captioned the steamy, dreamy pics:
“The reward for hard work is more work…kno dat.”
Following a successful, eclectic, controversial and exciting year that was 2021 --- it's no surprise that Drizzy opted to spend the new year in paradise. The much needed vacay flicks comes just days after the star and proud dad cheered on his 4-year old son Adonis as he showed off his athletic skills at his dad's personal basketball court.
After the whirlwind success of his sixth studio album CLB, Drake has been busy raking in the accolades and making amends with decade old beefs. Back in November, the star reconciled with his colleague and frequent competitor Kanye West after over ten years of subtle and not-so-subtle diss tracks and social media shade. The hip hop giants performed alongside each other for their Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert, that took place at the Los Angeles Coliseum and goes down in history as one of Hip Hop's biggest moments.
No word on whether or not Drake plans to release any new music of his own this year, but the star is set to be featured on Aaliyah's upcoming posthumous album Unstoppable.