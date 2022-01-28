Joe Burrow's Dad Posts Hilarious Throwback Photo Of Him In Chiefs Helmet
By Hannah DeRuyter
January 28, 2022
The Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday (January 30) in the AFC Championship game.
With Joe Burrow getting ready for Sunday's game, his father, Jimmy Burrow, tweeted a hilarious, yet adorable, throwback photo of Joe as a kid.... in a Kansas City Chiefs helmet.
The tweet was captioned, "Joe use to like those shiny red chiefs helmets . Not anymore . Geaux Bengals ."
The tweet received over 1,000 retweets and 14,000 likes.
Fans of Burrow loved the photo and replied back to the tweet saying, "That's fantastic" and, of course, adding, "Who Dey."
Joe use to like those shiny red chiefs helmets . Not anymore . Geaux Bengals . pic.twitter.com/dqijN5u9ST— Jimmy Burrow (@CoachBurrow) January 28, 2022
The Bengals have been practicing inside Paul Brown Stadium in the frigid Ohio temperatures to prepare for the AFC Championship Game.
They also have stimulated crowd noises to prepare the team for the rowdy Chiefs fans inside Arrowhead Stadium. The noise coming from PBS was so loud a security guard apologized for the sound.
Sunday's game will determine who will go to the Superbowl.
The Bengals' last Superbowl appearance was in 1989 when they went up against the San Fransisco 49ers, which they could potentially face off against again if both teams win their games Sunday.
The Bengals face off against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET.