Joe Burrow's Dad Posts Hilarious Throwback Photo Of Him In Chiefs Helmet

The Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday (January 30) in the AFC Championship game.

With Joe Burrow getting ready for Sunday's game, his father, Jimmy Burrow, tweeted a hilarious, yet adorable, throwback photo of Joe as a kid.... in a Kansas City Chiefs helmet.

The tweet was captioned, "Joe use to like those shiny red chiefs helmets . Not anymore . Geaux Bengals ."

The tweet received over 1,000 retweets and 14,000 likes.

Fans of Burrow loved the photo and replied back to the tweet saying, "That's fantastic" and, of course, adding, "Who Dey."