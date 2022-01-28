Kanye West Is Now Allegedly Spreading Tasteless Rumors About Pete Davidson

The salacious rumor reportedly caused a few awkward phone calls between Pete and mutual friends he has with Kanye -- who are confused and disturbed by the childish behavior. Although Kanye's team is denying the rumors, this wouldn't be the first time the Grammy Award winning rapper slammed the popular comedian. In his new track, entitled "My Life Was Never Eazy" featuring The Game, Kanye rapped:

"God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ***."

Kim has yet to comment on the rumors about her new, but it hasn't stopped her from spending time with him, publicly. The two were recently spotted having Korean BBQ with Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian.

Only time will tell what comes of this love triangle.