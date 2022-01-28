Milwaukee Listed As 2022's Best City For Coffee

Several people cannot start their day unless they get their hands on a delicious cup of coffee.

On average, Americans drink roughly 656 million cups of coffee per day, that's according to List With Clever.

Some cities are better equipped for the high coffee demand than others. So, List With Clever sought to find which cities are the best for those that are coffee-obsessed.

The report analyzed "data from the U.S. Census, Bureau of Economic Analysis, Numbeo, Google Trends, National Coffee Association, and Database USA to list the top 50 metro areas in the U.S. to find which cities were the best for coffee.

According to the report, here are the criteria they used to rank the cities:

The average price of a cappuccino in each city.

The average number of coffee shops per capita in each metro.

The number of coffee shops per square mile in each metro.

What percentage of their income locals are willing to spend on a daily weekday cup.

The Google search trends for coffee-related terms in each metro.

Here are the top 10 best cities for coffee in America:

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Portland, Oregon San Francisco, California Buffalo, New York Providence, Rhode Island Boston, Massachussetts Cincinnati, Ohio Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Seattle, Washington Hartford, Connecticut

With Milwaukee listed as the best city for coffee, here is what the report had to say about the Wisconsin city.

"Milwaukee is the best at balancing affordable brews with a growing coffee scene. The area's affordable cost of living provides Milwaukee cafe owners the flexibility they need to create a unique experience for cafe-goers. Plus, there are plenty of opportunities for new faces to break into the specialty coffee scene, making it America's best coffee city.

With prices well below the national average, Milwaukeeans can get their caffeine fix daily while only shelling out $926 per year for their coffee, or 1.5% of their annual income — one of only 5 cities where the cost comes in at under $1,000."

To see the complete list of the best coffee cities, click here.