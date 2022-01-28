Missouri Man 'At Loss For Words' After Winning $2 Million On Scratcher

By Hannah DeRuyter

January 28, 2022

Winning at Scratchers
Photo: Getty Images

A Missouri man was stunned after winning $2 million on a Scratch-off lotto ticket.

According to the official Missouri Lottery website, a Missouri lotto player purchased a "$2,000,000 Extreme Cash" Scratchers ticket while running errands.

"I had actually purchased one that morning and won $100," he said. "So, I used some of the winnings to buy another $20 ticket."

He bought the ticket from Murphy Oil, located at 102W. Polk St. in Warsaw, when he stopped for a snack.

He scratched the ticket in his car with his wife and realized that he had won one of the top prizes.

"I don't know how else to explain it, I was at a loss for words!" he told the Missouri Lottery. "It was so special."

The lucky winner plans to use the money to start his dream business.

"I'm going to invest this money into a business and turn it into more money," he added.

If interested in participating in other Missouri Lotteries, the next Missouri Powerball drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $104 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $421 million, and the next Lotto drawing has an estimated jackpot of $2 million.

For more information on the Missouri Lottery, you can check out the official Missouri Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.

