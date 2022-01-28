Name A Cockroach After Your Ex This Valentine's Day At Texas Zoo

You know what they say. The best way to get over your ex is to name a cockroach after them and watch an animal eat it.

The San Antonio Zoo is giving you the opportunity to name a cockroach, rodent or vegetable after your ex and then you can watch as zookeepers offer it up as a snack to zoo animals. This marks the third year of the "Cry Me A Cockroach Fundraiser," where the zoo accepts donations in exchange for a hilarious Valentine's Day prank.

All you have to do is donate either $5 for a vegetable, $10 for a cockroach or $25 for a rodent and you'll get a customizable certificate and an email on Valentine's Day of an animal eating your snack of choice.

The funds "will help San Antonio Zoo continue to secure a future for wildlife."