Name A Cockroach After Your Ex This Valentine's Day At Texas Zoo
By Dani Medina
January 28, 2022
You know what they say. The best way to get over your ex is to name a cockroach after them and watch an animal eat it.
The San Antonio Zoo is giving you the opportunity to name a cockroach, rodent or vegetable after your ex and then you can watch as zookeepers offer it up as a snack to zoo animals. This marks the third year of the "Cry Me A Cockroach Fundraiser," where the zoo accepts donations in exchange for a hilarious Valentine's Day prank.
All you have to do is donate either $5 for a vegetable, $10 for a cockroach or $25 for a rodent and you'll get a customizable certificate and an email on Valentine's Day of an animal eating your snack of choice.
The funds "will help San Antonio Zoo continue to secure a future for wildlife."
A TikTok user, @bern_can_do_anythang shared a video promoting the San Antonio Zoo's initiative. "I don't know who needs to hear this but at the San Antonio Zoo, you can name a roach after your ex," she said. She went on to explain how the process works.
The San Antonio Zoo commented, "You're welcome 😏" after the video went viral, receiving over 3 million views, and gifted her the "Cry Me A Cockroach" experience for Valentine's Day.
What are you waiting for?