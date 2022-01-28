Oregon's Tiniest Town Is Home To Only 21 People

By Zuri Anderson

January 28, 2022

Church steeple in the rain in Stowe, Vermont
Photo: Getty Images

Most states are known for their bustling cities and metro areas. Small towns can be their own marvels, too. Whether it's quirky customs, unique locales, or the simple fact that some only have a handful of residents, they bring their own charm to the table.

As Home Beautiful says, "When it comes to small towns, every state boasts at least one scenic mountain town, one pretty lake town, and one quirky small-town destination, but only one can take the top spot as the absolute teeniest! ... Many of these towns have just one, two, or three lonesome locals."

The website also found the smallest towns in every state, including Oregon! The tiniest place in the Beaver State is...

The town of Lonerock!

What's stunning about this Central Oregon town is that it's only home to 21 people! It's so small that it only has one square mile of land. Here's more information about the town, according to Gilliam County's website:

"A quick drive east of Condon leads to a beautiful valley and the quaint community of Lonerock, a once booming pioneer town. Look for the huge rock -- the town’s namesake -- next to a sparkling Methodist church, which dates back to 1898 and is still used for weddings and other special events. There are several historical buildings dating back to the late 1800s, including a jail (1891) and a schoolhouse (1881). Be sure to check out the community’s unique post office too."

If you want to see more tiny towns across America, check out Home Beautiful's full article here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices