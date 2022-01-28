Oregon's Tiniest Town Is Home To Only 21 People

Most states are known for their bustling cities and metro areas. Small towns can be their own marvels, too. Whether it's quirky customs, unique locales, or the simple fact that some only have a handful of residents, they bring their own charm to the table.

As Home Beautiful says, "When it comes to small towns, every state boasts at least one scenic mountain town, one pretty lake town, and one quirky small-town destination, but only one can take the top spot as the absolute teeniest! ... Many of these towns have just one, two, or three lonesome locals."

The website also found the smallest towns in every state, including Oregon! The tiniest place in the Beaver State is...

The town of Lonerock!

What's stunning about this Central Oregon town is that it's only home to 21 people! It's so small that it only has one square mile of land. Here's more information about the town, according to Gilliam County's website:

"A quick drive east of Condon leads to a beautiful valley and the quaint community of Lonerock, a once booming pioneer town. Look for the huge rock -- the town’s namesake -- next to a sparkling Methodist church, which dates back to 1898 and is still used for weddings and other special events. There are several historical buildings dating back to the late 1800s, including a jail (1891) and a schoolhouse (1881). Be sure to check out the community’s unique post office too."

