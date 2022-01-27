Oregon's Oldest Building Is An Hour-Drive From Portland

The United States has plenty of buildings that have stood the test of time. From log cabins and churches to military forts and bars, there's a wide range of historical locations in the country.

Insider found the oldest standing buildings and architecture in every state, including Oregon. According to writers, that structure is...

The Delaney House in Salem!

Here's what writers said about the house:

"The Delaney House — the original portion of which dates back to 1845 — has a scintillating history. Twenty years after it was completed, the house was the site of a murder. Its namesake, wealthy Tennessee plantation owner Daniel Delaney, was shot outside. The perpetrators, hoping to find gold or money, were hung in Salem's first-ever execution. Today, those interested in Oregon history or true crime can stay overnight at the property — it's listed on Airbnb for a mere $68 per night."

Checking on its Airbnb listing, it appears the property has since been converted into an inn that advertises its wild history and nice amenities:

"The house has an interesting story- love and murder! You get 1 large full-size bed suite upstairs w/ private bath, a twin bedroom downstairs and a private living room... The gazebo and wrap-around porch are waiting for you to kick back and relax on... History fans, lovers of antiques, bicyclists, photographers, musicians, international travelers, horror fans, movie makers, and even paranormal investigators have visited and fallen in love with the rustic charm of this house. It has a personality of its own!"

If you want to learn more about America's most historic buildings, click here.