The New Valuation Of Kim Kardashian's Skims Is Shockingly High

This is exciting news for Kim Kardashian. According to Bloomberg, Kardashian's Skims company has seen its value double in just nine months, leaving the brand's overall valuation at a shockingly high number.

Bloomberg reports Skims is now valued at a whopping $3.2 billion. The company received $240 million in its latest round of financing. As of April 2021, Skims was valued at $1.6 billion.

“This latest round will allow us to focus on bringing more innovations and solutions to our customers and become even more of a trusted resource for them,” Kardashian told Bloomberg.