This Is The Best Chinese Restaurant In All Of Arizona

There are some incredible Chinese restaurants all across the United States. Whether you're looking for the perfect dim dum or delicious chop suey, there's a place right here in the state that hails as being better than all the rest.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best Chinese restaurants. The website states, "We’ve done the hard work by seeking out the most highly rated Chinese restaurant in every state and Washington DC, from sleek modern spots to family-run favorites."

According to LoveFOOD, the best Chinese restaurant in Arizona is Little Szechuan in Tempe. So what makes the eatery stand out from the rest? LoveFOOD explains:

"Run by Ted and Swanie who relocated to America more than 40 years ago, Little Szechuan in Tempe is the most adorable restaurant around. Pretty much everything on the menu is delicious but the most consistently raved-about customer favourites include its potstickers (fried and steamed dumplings, sometimes served crispy – pictured) and kung pao chicken."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best Chinese restaurants.