This Is The Best Chinese Restaurant In All Of Indiana

There are some incredible Chinese restaurants all across the United States. Whether you're looking for the perfect dim dum or delicious chop suey, there's a place right here in the state that hails as being better than all the rest.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best Chinese restaurants. The website states, "We’ve done the hard work by seeking out the most highly rated Chinese restaurant in every state and Washington DC, from sleek modern spots to family-run favorites."

According to LoveFOOD, the best Chinese restaurant in Indiana is Oriental Inn in Indianapolis. So what makes the eatery stand out from the rest? LoveFOOD explains:

"The menu at Oriental Inn, tucked away on the east side of Indianapolis, features plenty of crowd-pleasing dishes alongside some unexpected delights. The fried crab rangoon, egg drop soup, Mongolian beef and bean curd with vegetables (pictured) come highly recommended – although the restaurant’s many long-time devotees reckon there isn’t a bad dish. The friendly service also helps it to stand out from the competition. The restaurant is closed temporarily following a kitchen fire in late 2021, so check the website for the latest opening information."

