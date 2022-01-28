This Is The Best Chinese Restaurant In All Of Kentucky

There are some incredible Chinese restaurants all across the United States. Whether you're looking for the perfect dim dum or delicious chop suey, there's a place right here in the state that hails as being better than all the rest.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best Chinese restaurants. The website states, "We’ve done the hard work by seeking out the most highly rated Chinese restaurant in every state and Washington DC, from sleek modern spots to family-run favorites."

According to LoveFOOD, the best Chinese restaurant in Kentucky is Oriental Wok in Fort Mitchell. So what makes the eatery stand out from the rest? LoveFOOD explains:

"Oriental Wok is a local institution in Fort Mitchell. It was opened in 1977 by Mike Wong who still runs the business with his family. The orange chicken is said to be phenomenal and the egg rolls excellent. General Wong’s Chicken is a favorite with diners thanks to its tender meat and beautifully balanced, sweet and spicy sauce. The service also gets great reviews. There’s a second location in Hyde Park, Ohio."

