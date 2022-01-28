This Is The Best Chinese Restaurant In All Of Utah

There are some incredible Chinese restaurants all across the United States. Whether you're looking for the perfect dim dum or delicious chop suey, there's a place right here in the state that hails as being better than all the rest.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best Chinese restaurants. The website states, "We’ve done the hard work by seeking out the most highly rated Chinese restaurant in every state and Washington DC, from sleek modern spots to family-run favorites."

According to LoveFOOD, the best Chinese restaurant in Utah is Mandarin Restaurant in Bountiful. So what makes the eatery stand out from the rest? LoveFOOD explains:

"Mandarin Restaurant has gained a loyal following – and legions of fans – since it first opened its doors in 1977. The sweet and sour almond chicken is a must-try, as are the house rice and the imperial noodles (chicken and shrimp with crunchy veg and egg noodles). Customers also appreciate that it offers a dedicated gluten-free menu with some very tasty options."

