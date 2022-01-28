This Restaurant Has The Best Bar Food In Arizona

Brews and bites — the perfect trio.

But where can you get the best of both worlds? Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state serving up the best bar food.

"Bar food, the perfect accompaniment to any happy hour, is some of the tastiest, most comforting food out there, and we can understand why. From Knoxville's duck confit fries to Seattle's garlic burrata pull-apart bread, this list of some of the best bar food options throughout the States proves that bar food is so much more than just chips and peanuts," Eat This, Not That! said on its website.

In Arizona, the best bar food can be found at The Kettle Black Kitchen and Pub in Phoenix. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the restaurant:

"If you find yourself in Phoenix, Arizona, try the Bavarian Pretzel with mustard or cheese sauce (or both) at The Kettle Black Kitchen and Pub. Served fresh and pillow-soft, this baked delicacy is one to write home about."

The Kettle Black Kitchen and Pub is located at 1 N. 1st St. #108 in Phoenix.

To see the full list of the best bar food in the U.S., click here.