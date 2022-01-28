This Restaurant Has The Best Bar Food In Kentucky

Brews and bites — the perfect trio.

But where can you get the best of both worlds? Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state serving up the best bar food.

"Bar food, the perfect accompaniment to any happy hour, is some of the tastiest, most comforting food out there, and we can understand why. From Knoxville's duck confit fries to Seattle's garlic burrata pull-apart bread, this list of some of the best bar food options throughout the States proves that bar food is so much more than just chips and peanuts," Eat This, Not That! said on its website.

In Kentucky, the best bar food can be found at Hammerheads in Louisville. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the restaurant:

"Hammerheads, the buzzy Louisville gastropub that also has patio dining, is a great place to go and enjoy a drink along with some classic bar food. A must-try is the pork belly tacos, which come served with jalapeño-lime mayo, pico de gallo, and cilantro, on soft corn tortillas."

Hammerheads is located at 921 Swan Street in Louisville.

To see the full list of the best bar food in the U.S., click here.