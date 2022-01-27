Master P Teaming Up With Kentucky Activist To Help Combat Gun Violence

Master P is continuing to make a difference.

The Grammy Award winning rapper and philanthropist is partnering up with an activist in Louisville, Kentucky, to help children that have been affected by gun violence. Master P will be a special youth advisor to children in Louisville, according to WLKY.

The activist, Christopher 2X, works with Game Changers and its Future Healers program, a nonprofit "which leads a movement for social justice through education and non-violence so all children can reach their full potential." Through this program, Master P will work with kids between four and 13 years old and their parents to "inspire and motivate families impacted by gun violence," according to the organization.

"We're extremely, extremely pleased Master P is lending us his more than 20 years of impactful experience. He has the perspective of a father who has raised successful kids, and he has uplifted many lives through youth projects he has led," Christopher 2X said in a statement.