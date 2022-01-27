Master P Teaming Up With Kentucky Activist To Help Combat Gun Violence
By Dani Medina
January 27, 2022
Master P is continuing to make a difference.
The Grammy Award winning rapper and philanthropist is partnering up with an activist in Louisville, Kentucky, to help children that have been affected by gun violence. Master P will be a special youth advisor to children in Louisville, according to WLKY.
The activist, Christopher 2X, works with Game Changers and its Future Healers program, a nonprofit "which leads a movement for social justice through education and non-violence so all children can reach their full potential." Through this program, Master P will work with kids between four and 13 years old and their parents to "inspire and motivate families impacted by gun violence," according to the organization.
"We're extremely, extremely pleased Master P is lending us his more than 20 years of impactful experience. He has the perspective of a father who has raised successful kids, and he has uplifted many lives through youth projects he has led," Christopher 2X said in a statement.
Join us in welcoming @MasterPMiller to the team! As the new special youth advisor, Miller will engage with the kids, age 4-13, their parents and program partners through Zoom presentations and social media to inspire and motivate families impacted by gun violence. #2XGameChangers pic.twitter.com/zYI4wVw59n— Christopher 2X Game Changers (@2xGameChangers) January 26, 2022
The "Make 'Em Say Ugh" rapper said he hopes to be able to help these children in need.
"I love what Christopher 2X is doing with these kids and the promise of the Future Healers program. I love the spirit of these kids and the fact that their parents and caregivers are involved. I appreciate them, and want to help because they deserve encouragement, appreciation and support," Master P said.
Master P and Christopher 2X have worked together previously, in several efforts over the last decade including giving Christmas gifts to Future Healer participants.