This Restaurant Has The Best Bar Food In Nevada

Brews and bites — the perfect trio.

But where can you get the best of both worlds? Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state serving up the best bar food.

"Bar food, the perfect accompaniment to any happy hour, is some of the tastiest, most comforting food out there, and we can understand why. From Knoxville's duck confit fries to Seattle's garlic burrata pull-apart bread, this list of some of the best bar food options throughout the States proves that bar food is so much more than just chips and peanuts," Eat This, Not That! said on its website.

In Nevada, the best bar food can be found at Bar Code Burger Bar in Las Vegas. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the restaurant:

"Bar Code Burger Bar is the family-owned bar, restaurant, and game lounge that is conveniently located right on the Las Vegas strip. Not only is it a great place to swing by to grab a pint and watch a game on one of the bar's 20 screens, but it's also the perfect spot to order some elevated bar food. A dish people love to snack on is the Bar Code chicken sandwich, which comes with grilled or buttermilk brined fried chicken, dill chips, shredded lettuce, and homemade Korean-inspired Bar Code sauce."

Bar Code Burgers is located at 1590 E. Flamingo Road in Las Vegas.

