Eddie and Patricia just tied the knot. Again. This time, however, the location was a bit different.

A Las Vegas hospital hosted a wedding earlier this week for Eddie, a patient who was diagnosed with cancer in October who is now infected with COVID-19. Eddie is in the ICU at MountainView Hospital, according to KLAS.

Monday, Eddie, 74, asked his ex-wife Patricia, 75, to marry him via text message. Eddie and Patricia first met in the 1970s. They got married shortly after and then got a divorce.

“We were young and stupid. We divorced in a year but maintained contact over the years," Patricia told KLAS.

After both lived their separate lives, they found each other again five years ago on Eddie's birthday.

Patricia messaged Eddie, "Happy Birthday to my favorite ex-husband." They got to talking, Eddie went to visit Patricia in Las Vegas and they moved in together in 2017.

“We never really thought about getting married again,” Patricia said.

Before Eddie and Patricia's wedding in the ICU at MountainView Hospital, Patricia wasn't able to visit Eddie due to his positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

The wedding was approved by hospital administration.

“We hope this day was an unforgettable experience for Eddie and Patricia. This is proof that love prevails and that people are stronger together and that there are joyful moments amidst the challenges," MountainView Hospital CEO Julie Taylor told KLAS.