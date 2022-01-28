This Restaurant Has The Best Bar Food In Texas

Brews and bites — the perfect trio.

But where can you get the best of both worlds? Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state serving up the best bar food.

"Bar food, the perfect accompaniment to any happy hour, is some of the tastiest, most comforting food out there, and we can understand why. From Knoxville's duck confit fries to Seattle's garlic burrata pull-apart bread, this list of some of the best bar food options throughout the States proves that bar food is so much more than just chips and peanuts," Eat This, Not That! said on its website.

In Texas, the best bar food can be found at Whiskey Cake Kitchen and Bar in Plano. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the restaurant:

"Whiskey Cake and Kitchen in Plano serves up delectable farm-to-table food and drinks using slow-cooking techniques, such as a wood grill, a smoker, and a spit. The bar has a long list of scrumptious comfort food options, such as local goat cheese fondue and rotisserie chicken, but people cannot stop talking about the deviled eggs."

Whiskey Cake Kitchen and Bar is located at 3601 Dallas Parkway in Plano, Texas.

To see the full list of the best bar food in the U.S., click here.