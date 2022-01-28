Truck Carrying 'Corrosive' Materials Crashes On Busy Tennessee Interstate

A major Middle Tennessee interstate is experiencing severe backups after a tractor trailer carrying "corrosive" materials crashed Friday (January 28) morning.

Interstate 65 is once again experiencing traffic delays after a semi truck carrying the corrosive materials crashed near Highway 76 while traveling northbound in Robertson County. According to FOX 17, minor injuries have been reported.

Drivers can expect to see major delays while crews clean up the crash site, a feat which could take several hours. At least one northbound lane has been shut down. The Tennessee Highway Patrol warned drivers to steer clear of the area as there would be delays on the northbound lanes in Robertson County while crews continue to clear the area.

"A tractor trailer crash near mile marker 112, has traffic backed up for several miles," the THP Nashville Twitter account said Friday morning. "Cleanup efforts will last well past noon today. Please avoid this area if at all possible."