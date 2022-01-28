Truck Carrying 'Corrosive' Materials Crashes On Busy Tennessee Interstate
By Sarah Tate
January 28, 2022
A major Middle Tennessee interstate is experiencing severe backups after a tractor trailer carrying "corrosive" materials crashed Friday (January 28) morning.
Interstate 65 is once again experiencing traffic delays after a semi truck carrying the corrosive materials crashed near Highway 76 while traveling northbound in Robertson County. According to FOX 17, minor injuries have been reported.
Drivers can expect to see major delays while crews clean up the crash site, a feat which could take several hours. At least one northbound lane has been shut down. The Tennessee Highway Patrol warned drivers to steer clear of the area as there would be delays on the northbound lanes in Robertson County while crews continue to clear the area.
"A tractor trailer crash near mile marker 112, has traffic backed up for several miles," the THP Nashville Twitter account said Friday morning. "Cleanup efforts will last well past noon today. Please avoid this area if at all possible."
Traffic alert!!!! Expect delays on Interstate 65,northbound,in Robertson County. A tractor trailer crash near mile marker 112, has traffic backed up for several miles. Cleanup efforts will last well past noon today. Please avoid this area if at all possible. pic.twitter.com/RusmBxjtYS— THPNashville (@THPNashville) January 28, 2022
This is the second major backup on I-65 in as many days. On Thursday afternoon, all northbound lanes at Old Hickory Boulevard and southbound lanes at Harding Place were shut down following a deadly officer-involved shooting. Officers from multiple agencies responded to reports of a pedestrian, reportedly armed, walking near mile marker 77. During a confrontation with the man, officers opened fire, striking and killing the 37-year-old man.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene to investigate.