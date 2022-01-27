Major Nashville Interstate Shut Down Following Officer-Involved Shooting

A major interstate that runs through Nashville was shut down Thursday (January 27) afternoon following a deadly officer-involved shooting.

All lanes of Interstate 65 were closed near mile marker 77 after a man walking along the roadway was shot and killed by officers. A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper responded to reports of a pedestrian walking along I-65 around 2 p.m. that potentially had a weapon. According to the THP, the man was believed to be armed, possibly with a box cutter, FOX 17 reports.

The THP trooper, along with Metro Nashville police and an off-duty Mt. Juliet Police officer, confronted the man moments before he reportedly pulled out a weapon, per WKRN. The officers opened fire, striking and killing the 37-year-old man.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene to investigate the shooting.

The closure also caused confusion and frustration among drivers on their afternoon commute as the investigation halted traffic. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, all northbound at Old Hickory Boulevard and southbound lanes at Harding Place were closed as police investigated in the incident.

Shortly before 4 p.m., two southbound lanes were reopened, but all northbound lanes remained closed. The scene isn't expected to be cleared until later Thursday night.