Young Thug's Hilarious Reaction To Being Called Future Will Make Your Day

It's not rare for celebrities to be confused for other stars from time to time . But for certain celebs, it's pretty offensive to be called another person's name --- that was the case for Young Thug as he hit up Lenox Mall in Atlanta earlier this week. While shopping, he was approached by a man trying to film the shopping spree with his phone. Thugga didn't seem to mind being filmed, until the man attempted to dap up the "Slime" rapper while calling him Future.

An unamused Young Thug immediately yanked his hand away from the fan before giving him a death stare, making for a hilariously awkward viral moment.