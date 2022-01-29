Elderly Woman Found Dead In Car During Nor'Easter Bomb Cyclone

An elderly woman dead in her car overnight in Uniondale, New York as a Nor'Easter bomb cyclone storm hit the East Coast.

Nassau County (New York) executive Bruce Blakeman told NBC New York that the woman was located by a snow plow operator.

Blakeman said the woman's official cause of death had not yet been determined, however, speculated that she likely suffered a heart attack or another sudden health event and was unable to get help while stuck in the storm.

"It's a sad situation, but it illustrates how dangerous it is, people should not be out unless it's absolutely necessary," Blakeman told NBC New York on Saturday (January 29).

New York is among several states that have already declared a state of emergency, along with Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

Hundreds of thousands of residents in East Coast states were already without power early Saturday (January 29) morning as a bomb cyclone continues to hit the Northeast.

PowerOutage.us reports 113,982 Massachusetts residents were experiencing power outages Saturday afternoon, leading all states, while New York had more than 2,000 outages.

Residents from New York City to Maine got half a food of snow overnight, while parts of Massachusetts, including Boston, were expected to get up to 24 inches, according to a National Weather Service bulletin via NBC News.

“Expect whiteout conditions and nearly impossible travel at times,” the bulletin said, adding that the Mid-Atlantic and New England coast were expected to see snow rates of up to 2 to 4 inches hourly.

The National Ocean Service defines a bomb cyclone, or "bombogenesis" as its commonly referred to by meteorologists, as an occurrence that takes place, "when a midlatitude cyclone rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 millibars over 24 hours. A millibar measures atmospheric pressure."

"This can happen when a cold air mass collides with a warm air mass, such as air over warm ocean waters," the website states. "The formation of this rapidly strengthening weather system is a process called bombogenesis, which creates what is known as a bomb cyclone."

CNN reported the nor'easter storm was expected to effect as many as 75 million people from the Carolinas to New England with heavy snow and winds at hurricane intensity expected, bringing the possibility of power outages, flooding and severe travel issues.