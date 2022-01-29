Tom Brady Retiring After 22 NFL Seasons: Report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly retiring from football after 22 NFL seasons, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

"Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me. More coming on ESPN.com," Schefter tweeted.

Brady's company, TB12Sports, shared a tweet listing the legendary quarterback's accolades, seemingly acknowledging the report minutes later.

"7 Super Bowl Rings. 5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 Incredible Seasons. Thank you for it all, @TomBrady."

On Friday (January 28), CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported "several sources who are within Brady's inner circle anticipate" his retirement announcement in the coming weeks.

Brady immediately faced questions about his NFL future after the team's NFC Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday (January 23).

"Truthfully guys, I'm thinking about this game," Brady said after the 30-27 loss, which came on a last-second field goal after the Bucs rallied back from a 27-3 second-half deficit, via ESPN.