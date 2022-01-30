At Least 9 Dead In North Las Vegas Traffic Collision

At least nine people are dead in a "mass casualty" traffic collision in North Las Vegas on Saturday.

According to KNTV, a Dodge Charger was speeding northbound on Commerce approaching Cheyenne around 3 p.m. The car ran a red light and hit multiple vehicles, the North Las Vegas Police Department said.

Fifteen people and six vehicles were involved in the crash. One person remains in critical condition. Nine people died as a result of the crash. The driver of the Dodge Charger is among those who died. The range of those who died is juveniles to middle-aged adults, authorities told KNTV.

Police are investigating whether the driver of the Dodge Charger was impaired, according to CNN.

North Las Vegas Police Officer Alexander Cuevas described the incident as a "chaotic event."

“We have not seen a mass casualty traffic collision like this before,” Cuevas said.

North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown said in a news conference Saturday night, "Our thoughts and our prayers are with the families who are experiencing a tremendous and unnecessary loss due to a careless and senseless act."