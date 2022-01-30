This Is The Best Spot To Get A Beer In Indiana

There's nothing quite like a refreshing, cold beer to get your weekend started. But where are you getting it from?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best spots in the United States to grab a beer. Whether you're going solo for a brew after work or meeting up with friends, the health and wellness site has you covered.

"Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, as well as a look at some award-winning beers and breweries, we put together a definitive list of the best spot to get a beer in every state across the U.S.," Eat This, Not That! said on its website.

In Indiana, the best spot to get a beer is Deviate Brewing in Indianapolis. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the brewery:

One of the most popular spots in Indianapolis, Deviate Brewing lives up to its name. The owners take a unique approach, like using classic food flavor pairings as inspiration for a beer. An example? Both the Watermelon Mint Ale and the Blueberry Tarragon Ale.

When it comes to classic beer styles, those are made with a twist, like a Peanut Butter IPA or the Hawaiian Imperial Stout with coconut and coffee.

"Their beer is fantastic and they always change their beers on a regular basis to provide a variety to its customers," wrote one regular, while another noted that "anyone can find a beer that pleases them [at Deviate]. The staff is helpful if you feel a bit overwhelmed."

Deviate Brewing is located at 4004 West 96th Ave. in Indianapolis.

To see the full list of the best places to get a beer in the United States, click here.