Popular Flavor Now Included In Mountain Dew's Boozy 'Hard' Beverages

Mountain Dew's popular Baja Blast flavor will be among its upcoming options for its new alcoholic beverage line.

Boston Beer Company, which produces Samuel Adams beer and is partnering with PepsiCo to make the spiked seltzer version of Mountain Dew, confirmed that Baja Blast will be the fourth flavor option when the alcoholic beverage is released in late February in a limited number of states, CNN reports.

The company had previously announced that "HARD MTN DEW" would include its original, watermelon and black cherry flavors.

Baja Blast was originally offered exclusively as a fountain drink at Taco Bell before eventually being released in retail stores.

PepsiCo and Boston Beer announced the 5% alcohol version of the popular soda brand last August.