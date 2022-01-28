Popular Flavor Now Included In Mountain Dew's Boozy 'Hard' Beverages
By Jason Hall
January 28, 2022
Mountain Dew's popular Baja Blast flavor will be among its upcoming options for its new alcoholic beverage line.
Boston Beer Company, which produces Samuel Adams beer and is partnering with PepsiCo to make the spiked seltzer version of Mountain Dew, confirmed that Baja Blast will be the fourth flavor option when the alcoholic beverage is released in late February in a limited number of states, CNN reports.
The company had previously announced that "HARD MTN DEW" would include its original, watermelon and black cherry flavors.
Baja Blast was originally offered exclusively as a fountain drink at Taco Bell before eventually being released in retail stores.
PepsiCo and Boston Beer announced the 5% alcohol version of the popular soda brand last August.
CNN Exclusive: Mountain Dew Baja Blast is being turned into a spiked seltzer 🏄🏼♂️https://t.co/rb6waf6XVp pic.twitter.com/MZR6pWTnuU— Jordan Valinsky (@jordan327) January 28, 2022
“We know that adult drinkers’ tastes are evolving, and they are looking for new and exciting flavorful beverages,” said Dave Burwick, Boston Beer’s chief executive, in a press release on August 10. “The combination of our experience in brewing and developing the best-tasting hard seltzers and hard teas, and MTN DEW, a one of [a] kind multi-billion dollar brand, will deliver the excitement and refreshment that drinkers know and love.”
Kirk Tanner, the chief executive of PepsiCo Beverages North America, described the drink as having a "bold, citrus flavor fans know and expect."
The Boston Globe reported Boston Beer would develop and produce the beverage and PepsiCo will sell and deliver it, with an expected release date at some point during early 2022.
Boston Beer has previously expanded to non-beer beverages in recent years, producing the popular Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea. The company also reportedly plans to release a non-alcoholic cannabis beverage, according to a press release from May 2021.