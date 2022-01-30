This Is The Best Spot To Get A Beer In New Mexico

There's nothing quite like a refreshing, cold beer to get your weekend started. But where are you getting it from?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best spots in the United States to grab a beer. Whether you're going solo for a brew after work or meeting up with friends, the health and wellness site has you covered.

"Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, as well as a look at some award-winning beers and breweries, we put together a definitive list of the best spot to get a beer in every state across the U.S.," Eat This, Not That! said on its website.

In New Mexico, the best spot to get a beer is La Cumbre Brewing Company in Albuquerque. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the brewery:

Best known for the Great American Beer Festival gold medal hop masterpiece the Elevated IPA, La Cumbre Brewing Company also offers year-round favorites and seasonal specials. Hang out in the taproom and play pool and foosball, get a bite to eat at the local food trucks that come by every day, and enjoy live music with your beer on Saturday nights.

"Fantastic beer selection, great service, and chill but [the] hopping atmosphere, indoor and a great outdoor seating area," wrote one reviewer, while others praised the customer service and the hazy IPA.

La Cumbre Brewing Company is located at 3313 Girard Blvd. NE in Albuquerque.

To see the full list of the best places to get a beer in the United States, click here.