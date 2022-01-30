This Is The Best Spot To Get A Beer In Oklahoma

There's nothing quite like a refreshing, cold beer to get your weekend started. But where are you getting it from?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best spots in the United States to grab a beer. Whether you're going solo for a brew after work or meeting up with friends, the health and wellness site has you covered.

"Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, as well as a look at some award-winning beers and breweries, we put together a definitive list of the best spot to get a beer in every state across the U.S.," Eat This, Not That! said on its website.

In Oklahoma, the best spot to get a beer is Roughtail Brewing Company in Oklahoma City. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the brewery:

Roughtail Brewing Co. specializes in hops, and the double IPA Hoptometrist and resinous hops are standouts. Reviewers also recommend Everything Rhymes with Orange, a hazy IPA, and the Apple Brandy Stout. After just four years in business, Roughtail became so popular it expanded and has opened locations in Texas and Kansas.

Roughtail Brewing Company is located at 320 West Memorial Road in Oklahoma City.

To see the full list of the best places to get a beer in the United States, click here.