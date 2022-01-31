11-Year-Old Utah Driver Crashes Car Through Fence & Into House

An underage Utah driver crashed an SUV through a fence and into a house in West Jordan on Sunday evening, reported FOX 13 Now. According to West Jordan police, the driver of the SUV was only 11-years-old.

According to officer Sam Winkler with the West Jordan Police Department, the accident took place just before 5 p.m. on Tupelo Lane. It happened on a private road near the area of 6700 West and 7800 South.

The officer that arrived on the scene found a Ford Expedition that had crashed through a fence and into a house, causing minor damages to the home.

Reportedly, the parent of the 11-year-old was teaching the child how to drive when the accident occurred. Winkler said, "The father of the child decided he wanted to teach the child how to drive in case there was ever a need. And while at a T intersection, the child started rolling forward but was being instructed to stop and panicked and hit the gas pedal instead of the brake."

There were no citations issued in the crash because the incident took place on a private road. Instead, the incident will be dealt with as an insurance matter.

Police are using this situation as a reminder that the youngest a child is allowed to drive is 15 with a learner's permit, even with a parent in the vehicle.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.