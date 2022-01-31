$900 A Month Coming To Some Americans

There hasn't been a stimulus check in 2022, and it doesn't seem like there will be one anytime soon, if at all, but some people still struggling financially because of the pandemic can get $900 a month, thanks to a new program. It's called Strong Families, Strong Future DC and is using $1.5 million dollars to give eligible recipients $900 every month this year.

So who gets it? It's going to 132 new and expectant mothers in the District of Columbia, specifically ones in certain city wards. DC Mayor Muriel Bowser explained:

"Having a newborn is a big life change, and we also know how critical those first months and years are to a baby's life. This program is about supporting new and expectant moms with cash so that they can have the autonomy and flexibility to make the best choices for them and their baby. The Strong Families, Strong Future DC pilot builds on the work we’ve done to address disparities in maternal health outcomes, make high-quality child care more affordable and accessible, and ensure women are at the heart of our equitable economic recovery strategy."

Those involved in Strong Families Strong Future will be tracked so that at the end of the year, the program can be evaluated to see how the direct payments impacted the mothers' and their children's physical and mental health. It is bound to make a difference - most parents spend at least $300 a month on baby necessities like diapers, wipes and formula.

Similar initiatives have seen success in LA; Rochester, New York; Columbia, South Carolina; and Newark, New Jersey. If the program proves to be helpful in DC, more programs like it will be introduced in other cities as well.