Final Stimulus Check Of 2021 Coming Out Next Week

Earlier this year, you couldn't go a day without hearing the phrase "stimulus check," but lately, there hasn't been much talk at all about direct payments from the government. However, next week, that will change because the final check of the year will be sent out to millions of Americans.

On Wednesday, eligible families will start receiving the latest and last monthly advance payment of the Federal Child Tax Credit. They'll be sent up to $300 for every child under the age of six, and up to $250 for each kid ages six to 17. It is the sixth such check that is being distributed, with recipients having gotten the same amounts in July, August, September, October and November. While this is the final check of the year, there could be many more to come if the White House gets their way - they recently stated how they want the benefit around for "years and years to come."

As for who will get it, the checks go in full to single parents making up to $75,000 a year, heads of households earning up to $112,500, and joint filers making up to $150,000 a year.

It's only a portion of the money they'll be getting though - recipients will also see get a tax credit next year - $1,500 for each kid six to 17, and $1,800 for each child under six.

You can get an idea of how much you'll be getting from the Federal Child Tax Credit with this online calculator, and you can learn more about the payments here.

Meanwhile, if you aren't eligible for the Federal Child Tax Credit payment, you still might be able to get some other financial aid from Uncle Sam. There is cash available to help qualified Americans struggling to pay their mortgage, pay their rent, and tend to dependents, plus there are other checks going out to teachers, grocery store employees and other workers.