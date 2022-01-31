Arizona Woman Spots Delivery Driver Tossing Packages Into Wash

An Arizona woman was going out to check her mail when she noticed that an Amazon delivery driver was throwing something into the wash, reported AZ Family. Once she spotted the driver, they quickly rushed off.

The woman explained, "I found additional packages left in the runway of the garages and there was just packages soaking wet, opened up."

She explained to the news outlet that most of the packages were addressed to Midwestern University Student Living, which were likely for students in the dorms.

In all, she found eight packages. She called both Midwestern University and Amazon. In a response email, Amazon told her that someone will be by in the next few days to pick up the packages.

She said, "It kind of makes you question what's going on behind the scenes. We can't just write this off."

Once the news outlet reached out to Amazon about the incident, they said that someone would be there within a half hour to pick up the packages.

The woman said she had a message for the driver. She said, "We look forward to our Amazon packages. Just do your job and if you're having a bad day, call in sick."

An Amazon representative said that they are looking into the incident and would make things right for their customers.