Amazon Van Carjacked In Oklahoma City, Police Searching For Suspect

Police in Oklahoma City are searching for a suspect who carjacked an Amazon delivery van, getting away with tons of packages, reported OKC Fox 25.

The Amazon driver, Daniel Ripke, told officials that his delivery truck was stolen from him at gunpoint. According to Ripke, a man approached him in the 2400 block of NE 25th Street after he went to that area to help a coworker with some deliveries.

Police explained that Ripke went to the back of his truck to organize the packages when the suspect got into the vehicle. That's when the suspect pointed a gun at him, told him to hand him his phone, and made him get out of the van.

Ripke did as he was told and the suspect sped off with the vehicle. Investigators drove around the area and found two Amazon packages along the road.

Police eventually located the vehicle, but all of the packages were missing out of it.

According to investigators, the suspect was wearing a black leather jacket, dark pants, and a ski mask. If anyone has any information, they are being urged to contact the Oklahoma City Police Department.