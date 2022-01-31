'Big' Dogs Stolen From Denver Home While Owners Were Sleeping

A Denver couple was fast asleep when a woman broke into their home and stole several things, including two large dogs.

Chris Clark and Elle Sample told FOX 31 they woke up to their front door and backyard gate open along with their bedroom door. They also noticed that their dogs, a 7-year-old German Shepard named Shelby and Mo, an Anatolian Shepard, were gone.

“We went on Nextdoor app to try and find them. We saw one was at the shelter, so we went to grab our car keys and we realized our bags and wallets were gone," Clark says. "Elle ran out to the street and saw the car was gone and that’s when we realized how bad it was."



“She stole our dog while we were here," Sample says. "You can't help but be mad at yourself for not hearing anything."

The couple was able to pick up Mo from a local shelter Saturday afternoon (January 29). Clark and Sample then filed a report with police, and Sample set up a phone app through Volkswagen to help find her car.

“They could track the car in real time, but they couldn’t tell me,” she explained. Come Sunday morning (January 30), Clark got an update that his credit card was used at a store in Julesburg, Colorado. Reporters say he called the store and learned a woman with a German Shepard purchased some items there.

Hours later, Nebraska State Patrol reached out to the couple, telling them they had their car -- and caught the suspect.

“They had the car, the dog and the lady within an hour,” Clark told reporters. The couple says they drove three hours to pick up Shelby, who smelled like cigarettes but was otherwise okay. According to them, their car had dents and was trashed.

As for the suspect, she was identified as 21-year-old Victoria Adcock. She's currently being held in the Garden County Jail in Oshkosh, Nebraska.